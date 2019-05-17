LS polls 2019: How these witty one-liners decide the fate of the nation?

New Delhi, May 17: Campaign slogans have a colourful history in Indian elections, and for centuries political parties have generated catchy phrases and one-liners that have infused campaigns with vigour and enthusiasm, giving the public a strong call to action during voting.

An effective slogan will sum up a candidate's pitch to the country in a few words, and be powerful enough to cut through the endless onslaught of information in people's lives.

A look at popular campaign slogans of 2014

It can be recalled that in 2014, BJP swept the nation with a number of catchy slogans both hitting out at Congress and also promising the country a new era of vikaas and acche din. In fact, during the 2016 US presidential elections, then Republican candidate Donald Trump had adopted the 2014 BJP slogan to reach out to the Indian diaspora in the US. Speaking in Hindi, Trump had said in a video, 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar'.

Now, for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP coined a slogan: Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar. People had been using similar words to gauge the possible outcome of the ongoing elections even before the party would announce it as its official slogan, continuing its 2014 narrative.

Congress also launched its election campaign tagline - Ab Hoga NYAY. In its campaign tagline, the Congress made it clear that the party is serious about the minimum income guarantee scheme -- the NYAY scheme -- launched by party president Rahul Gandhi on March 25.

But the drama doesn't end here. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi began referring to himself as Chowkidar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was quick to attack him with the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan.

The BJP then reacted to the jibe by launching the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' slogan and song as part of its election campaign.

One can clearly witness the shift in the BJP's own issue-based slogans of the past five years like 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', and 'Make in India' to more direction-less ones this time like 'Main bhi chowkidar' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. Does this framing reflect an intent to evade questions around the agrarian and job crisis?

However, how much can a slogan contribute to election results cannot be ascertained but quirky slogans surely do add to the fun.