LS polls 2019 final phase voting Live: Stage set for last leg of mega elections
New Delhi, May 19: Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 today.
All Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, will vote during the final phase of marathon elections which began on April 11.
These 59 constituencies will vote from 7 am to 6 pm in most states except in Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where voting will end early at 4 pm. Of these 59 seats that are voting on May 19, the BJP-led NDA had won 40 in 2014.
The seventh and the last phase of polls is crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Some of the high-profile constituencies that will go to polls in the seventh phase includes Patna Sahib (Bihar), Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur and Ghazipur (both UP). The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to be re-elected, is one of the key seats that will vote in Phase 7.
The results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced four days later, on May 23.
As the judgement day May 23 draws near, the anxiety and impatience have gripped the nation, and almost everyone is asking just one question, "Who will win the elections?". The BJP stormed to power in 2014 riding on 'Modi wave' and ended a decade long rule of the Congress-led UPA government.
What contributed most towards BJP single handedly getting a full majority was an exceedingly good performance in the Hindi-belt, especially in the Uttar Pradesh. Of the 59 seats which are going to polls on May 19, 13 are in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most important states politically. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of these 13 seats and its ally Apna Dal had won one seat - Mirzapur. Uttar Pradesh is seen as the most important state politically because the state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Winning 71 out of the 80 seats in 2014 was one of the important factors which propelled the BJP to power in 2014.
