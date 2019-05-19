LS polls 2019 final phase voting Live: 4 Union Ministers among 157 candidates in fray in Bihar
New Delhi, May 19: Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 today.
These 59 constituencies will vote from 7 am to 6 pm in most states except in Jharkhand and parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where voting will end early at 4 pm. Of these 59 seats that are voting on May 19, the BJP-led NDA had won 40 in 2014.
The seventh and the last phase of polls is crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Some of the high-profile constituencies that will go to polls in the seventh phase includes Patna Sahib (Bihar), Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur and Ghazipur (both UP). The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to be re-elected, is one of the key seats that will vote in Phase 7.
The results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be announced four days later, on May 23.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Catch all the Live updates from final phase of voting here:
May 19, 2019 6:07 AM
A report by the Association For Democratic Reforms says out of the 716 women candidates analysed, 255(36%) are crorepatis. Out of 665 women candidates analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 219 (33%) women candidates were crorepatis.
May 19, 2019 5:54 AM
There are around 909 candidates in the fray contesting in this final phase. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 election is Rs. 4.61 crores.
May 19, 2019 5:53 AM
West Bengal
A total of 710 companies of central forces are being deployed by the Election Commission to cover 17,042 polling booths to ensure free and fair voting, officials said. The nine constituencies are spread across the three districts of Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas.
May 19, 2019 5:40 AM
Google has, once again, dedicated its doodle elaborating on the voting process for the elections. Just like it did in the last six phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6 and May 12, Google today shows off the iconic post-vote finger marked with black ink that indicates that a vote has been cast.
May 19, 2019 5:34 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Polling will also be held in all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where as many as 45 candidates, including five legislators, are in the fray.
May 19, 2019 5:33 AM
Madhya Pradesh
Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, will go to polls in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav are in the fray from Ratlam and Khandwa, the latter seeing a tough fight between Yadav and ex-MP BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.
May 19, 2019 5:31 AM
Punjab
In Punjab, Shirmani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among the 278 candidates. Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates.
May 19, 2019 5:31 AM
The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.
May 19, 2019 5:31 AM
Uttar Pradesh
Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively.
May 19, 2019 5:22 AM
Uttar Pradesh
All eyes will be on Varanasi, where besides PM Modi, 25 other candidates are contesting. PM Modi's main opponents are Congress''s Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party grand alliance nominee Shalini Yadav.
May 19, 2019 5:20 AM
Tamil Nadu
By-elections will also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram.
May 19, 2019 5:20 AM
Goa
A bypoll will be held in Goa's capital Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March.
May 19, 2019 5:19 AM
West Bengal
In West Bengal, over 1 crore voters will decide the fate of 111 candidates in nine seats--Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).
May 19, 2019 5:18 AM
Bihar
Four Union ministers: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey are among the 157 candidates in Bihar. Seven of these seats were won by the NDA last time, five by the BJP and two by the RLSP, which is now with the "Mahagathbandhan".
May 19, 2019 5:17 AM
Dehri, Bihar
By-poll will also be held for the Dehri Assembly seat.
May 19, 2019 5:03 AM
Patna Sahib, Bihar
The most keenly-watched contest is in Patna Sahib where Ravi Shankar Prasad, one of the most prominent members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, is seeking entry into the Lok Sabha. He is pitted against Shatrughan Sinha - the actor-turned-politician, who won it on both occasions for the BJP and is now contesting as the Congress candidate.
May 19, 2019 5:01 AM
Jharkhand
The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates including that of former chief minister and Union minister Shibu Soren will be decided in Jharkhand.
May 19, 2019 12:17 AM
Himachal Pradesh
Five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates trying to make it to Parliament from Himachal Pradesh where polling will be held Sunday, the last phase of voting in the 2019 elections.
Among the 45 candidates is Congress nominee from Mandi, Aashray Sharma, whose father had to sacrifice his berth in the state's BJP government. There are 53,30,154 registered voters for the four constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state.
May 19, 2019 12:15 AM
Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss.
May 19, 2019 12:14 AM
West Bengal
Preparations are in place for the seventh and final phase of the general elections in West Bengal, where nine Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls today. An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in these nine seats -- Kolkata North and Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).
May 19, 2019 12:12 AM
The seventh and the last phase of polls is crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Of the 59 seats that are voting today, the BJP-led NDA had won 40 in 2014.
As the judgement day May 23 draws near, the anxiety and impatience have gripped the nation, and almost everyone is asking just one question, "Who will win the elections?". The BJP stormed to power in 2014 riding on 'Modi wave' and ended a decade long rule of the Congress-led UPA government.
What contributed most towards BJP single handedly getting a full majority was an exceedingly good performance in the Hindi-belt, especially in the Uttar Pradesh. Of the 59 seats which are going to polls on May 19, 13 are in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most important states politically. In 2014, the BJP had won 12 of these 13 seats and its ally Apna Dal had won one seat - Mirzapur. Uttar Pradesh is seen as the most important state politically because the state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Winning 71 out of the 80 seats in 2014 was one of the important factors which propelled the BJP to power in 2014.
