    LS polls 2019: Congress woes in Telangana continue

    Hyderabad, Mar 19: Spelling more trouble for the Congress in Telangana, its spokesperson Krishank has resigned from the party. He announced that he would join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

    In a video released, he said that he was disappointed with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, Uttam Kumar Reddy for not recognising him and his dedication to the party.

    He went on to allege that Reddy had spoilt the entire party in the state. Krishank is the son-in-law of former union minister, Sarve Satyanarayana.

    The resignation comes in the wake of the Congress already facing trouble in the state. The party put up a dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. The party currently has only two MPs from the state. They are Nandi Yellaiah and Sukender Reddy who won the 2014 elections from the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda seats respectively.

    The 17 constituencies in Telangana votes on April 11 2019. 

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 6:26 [IST]
