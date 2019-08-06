LS passes resolution to revoke Article 370, Bill to bifurcate J&K

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: The on Tuesday adopted the resolution to revoke Article 370 and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 which bifurcates the state into two Union territories - with 351 Ayes, and 71 Noes. After re-voting, 66 MPs voted against while as 366 MPs voted in favour to pass the Bill.

Since Rajya Sabha had approved the bill on Monday, the stage is now set for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to become Union Territories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while moving the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha, said that PoK was a part of Kashmir and that his government will "give our lives" for it.

Amit Shah also assured that the Narendra Modi government has no intention to remove Article 371, which gives certain special rights to some states in North East. On the bifurcation decision, Shah said, ""When normalcy returns to Jammu and Kashmir, the government will have no hesitation in taking a decision (with restoring its full statehood)." Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, he said, "We will not take 70 years to take that decision, that I can assure."