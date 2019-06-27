LS member of BJP raises concern over rising attacks on doctors

New Delhi, June 27: A Lok Sabha member on Thursday raised the issue of rising attacks on doctors in the country and said the states and the Centre should come up with provisions to protect them.

Raising the matter during Zero hour, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP) said the attacks on doctors was increasing and a Central legislation should be brought to address the issue. Specially citing the incident of attack on doctors of NRS Hospital of Kolkata, he said they were human beings and violence against them was unacceptable.

Stating that any such act of violence should be 'non bailable' he said a legislation should be brought to protect the doctors. He said that there was a need for deliberation as the relation between the patient and doctor was most crucial. The Member said there were limitations to medical treatment.

On June 10, junior doctors at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital were assaulted by family members of a patient who died there. Following the assault, the junior doctors went on a week-long agitation, disrupting health care services at all state-run hospitals.