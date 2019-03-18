  • search
    LS elections 2019: In the desertions, the TDP sees a silver lining

    Amaravati, Mar 18: The TDP faces a tough challenge in Andhra Pradesh. It is up against the YSR Congress Party led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state will poll both in the Lok Sabha and assembly segments.

    While the battle is anything but easy, many within the TDP say that they are confident of retaining power in the assembly segment. This despite the party facing a problem of desertions in the past few days.

    The former vice-president of the party Magunta Srinavas quit the party. Another leader who quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP was sitting MP from Kurnool, Ranuka Butta. The YSRCP says that these are clear indications that the momentum is with the party. There is increased disgruntlement among the TDP leaders as a result of which they are joining the YSRCP, a leader from the party said.

    The TDP however rubbishes this claim and says that such persons quitting is in fact a good sign. They never were meant to be with us and it is good that they left on their own, a TDP leaders said. We do not view this as setbacks, the leader added while saying that the party would perform well both in the assembly and Lok Sabha segment.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
