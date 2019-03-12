  • search
    LS elections 2019: Cong-JD(S) seal pact on four seats

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 12: A clear picture on the seat sharing pact between the Congress and Janata Dal (S) may emerge by May 13.

    LS elections 2019: Cong-JD(S) seal pact on four seats

    For now there has been an agreement on four seats and the Congress has indicated the same to the JD(S). Another four seats may be indicated in a day or two.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Karnataka to vote in 2 phases

    As per the formula, the JD(S) will contest from Mandya, Hassan, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

    The Congress is also likely to give the JD(S), Mysuru-Kodagu, Bengaluru North, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru. The Mysuru seat may become a point of contention as the Congress is not ready to concede it. Leader of the Congress legislature party, Siddaramaiah has urged the high command not to give up the seat to the JD(S).

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
