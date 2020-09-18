Lok Sabha adjourned after Opposition uproar over Anurag Thakur’s Nehru-Gandhi remarks

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5 pm on Friday after Opposition was irked and demanded apology from Anurag Thakur over his remarks on Gandhi Family.

As many opposition leaders criticised PM CARES fund during discussion on The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill.

Thakur "threatened to expose" those in the Gandhi family who benefited from the PM National Relief Fund.

"Opposition opposing PM Cares Fund, just for the sake of it, is like they opposed EVMs & then lost many elections. "They subsequently termed Jan Dhan, demonetisation, Triple Talaq and GST bad. They find defect in everything, truth is their intention is defected," said MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

"PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru and Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this," he added.

Thakur accused Gandhi family of 'cheating' public by accumulating money in trusts under different names.

"Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance?" Thakur asked.

A bill to give effect to various compliance relief measures for taxpayers, including extending time limits for filing returns and linking PAN with Aadhaar, was introduced in Lok Sabha today.

The bill seeks to replace the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, issued in March.