LPG price hurting you: How to reclaim gas subsidy

By
    New Delhi, Oct 10: Are the rising LPG prices hurting your pocket? Have you given up subsidy and are you regretting your decision?

    LPG price hurting you: How to reclaim gas subsidy
    Do not worry there is a fix for that. You can re-claim the subsidy that you had given up. The rocketing oil prices pushed up the rates of non-subsidised cooking gas by Rs 389 a cylinder.

    Out of the 24.5 crore cooking gas customers, 1.04 crore have given up their subsidy. There are about 2 crore people who do not receive subsidy as they failed to submit there bank or Aadhaar details for the transfer of subsidy.

    In order to re-claim your subsidy, you will not have to submit a request to the gas agency. You will have to give a declaration that the annual income is Rs 10 lakh or less. Your Aadhaar and bank details would be needed to receive subsidy.

