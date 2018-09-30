  • search

LPG price hiked; Subsidised gas increased by Rs 2.89 per cylinder, non-subsidised by Rs 59

By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 30: Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price was on Sunday hiked by Rs 2.89 per cylinder to Rs 502.4 per cylinder.

    The price of non-subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added.

    [CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR; Find new rates here]

    The subsidy transfer in customers’ bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

    "Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in prices of LPG," it said.

    PTI

    lpg ioc price hike

