    LPG cylinders price hiked: Latest rates in top cities

    New Delhi, May 1: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were hiked by 28 paise per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi and 29 paise per cylinder in Mumbai, the non-subsidised rates were increased by Rs. 6 per cylinder each in the two metros, with effect from Wednesday, May 1.

    State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is the country's largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

    Representational Image

    Accordingly, non-subsidised LPG prices stood at Rs. 712.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs. 738.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs. 684.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs. 728 per cylinder in Chennai.

    Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price

    Metro Price per cylinder (14.2 Kg)

    • Delhi Rs. 712.50
    • Kolkata Rs. 738.50
    • Mumbai Rs. 684.50
    • Chennai Rs. 728.00

    Subsidised LPG cylinder price

    Metro Price per cylinder (14.2 Kg)

    • Delhi Rs. 496.14
    • Kolkata Rs. 499.29
    • Mumbai Rs. 493.86
    • Chennai Rs. 484.02
