English

Lowest point of politics: BJP on Opposition's response to threat to Modi

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The BJP on Monday slammed opposition parties for claiming that an alleged Maoist plan to assassinate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be a publicity ploy and said it was the "lowest point of insensitivity and politics".

    Prakash Javadekar
    Prakash Javadekar

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that everybody should have condemned such an attempt in one voice following the recovery of a letter that talks of assassinating the prime minister, more so as India has lost two PMs to violence.

    "People are still not sensitive," he said.

    He referred to NCP leader Sharad Pawar's claim yesterday that the BJP may be trying to gain sympathy as it has realised that it is losing popular support.

    According to police probing the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence, a letter recovered from Maoists talked about the ultras mulling a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" and suggesting that Modi should be targeted during his road shows.

    Javadekar said instead of questioning those who wrote the letter, opposition parties were questioning as to how it came to the fore.

    "This is the lowest point of insensitivity and politics," he said.

    If there is threat against opposition leaders, the government takes it very seriously, he said, adding that violence by Maoists, LTTE and terrorists have killed many people.

    "Even in this, people are bringing politics. This is so bad," he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bjp prakash javadekar pm modi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue