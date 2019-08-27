Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rains in Eastern India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 27: The rains, which wreaked havoc in several parts of the country this monsoon, may intensify is some parts of India again with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Its affect could be seen by Wednesday, the predictions say, and Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan may witness heavy to very heavy downpour.

Based on the satellite images. It is being predicted that the low pressure area may develop over the North Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. With this, another round of incessant rains may lead to flooding in parts of East India, Central India and parts of North-West India.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The axis of the Monsoon Trough passes through northern Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bay of Bengal. The monsoon will be active with a Low Pressure Area and some cyclonic circulations over Northern, Central and Western India in this duration.

A Cyclonic Circulation located over central part of Madhya Pradesh will produce heavy rain and thunderstorms over western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Gujarat and northern Maharashtra from Monday to Tuesday.