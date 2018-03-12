Low pressure area may lead to heavy rainfall in Kerala

The weather department and disaster management experts have sounded an alert for high waves up to 11 feet and squally winds along the Kerala coast.

The low-pressure area hovering over the equatorial Indian Ocean since Saturday, as the system showed signs of strengthening into a depression by Monday.

According to Skymet Weather, it would move in a west-northwest direction and is most likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours over Southeast Arabian Sea.

The Chief Minister's office has also directed District Collectors to disseminate the weather warning to fishermen. The Departments of Revenue and Fisheries and the Coastal police have also been advised to remain vigilant.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.