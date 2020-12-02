Low-level politics in this fragile situation: Kejriwal lashes out at Amarinder

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 02: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Wednesday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as the latter earlier accused Kejriwal of misleading farmers by pretending to support them before pulling the rug from under their feet.

Kejriwal accused Punjab CM of doing low-level politics in this fragile situation.

"Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to State govt to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of country hold talks with Centre".

Kejriwal also stated he reason as the Delhi Govt did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails.

"The reason behind Captain sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails."

"So, is it the pressure of these people that you are putting allegations against me? Are you doing it for friendship with BJP or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate has filed case against your family?" slammed AAP supremo.

Earlier, the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has lashed out Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of being in cahoots with the BJP to "spread lies and defame Arvind Kejriwal" after media reports said Delhi had notified one of the three farm laws at the centre of massive protests.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Punjab AAP said Amarinder Singh and the BJP had "joined hands to make completely false allegations" about the Delhi government passing the farm laws and that the Punjab Chief Minister was being controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"How can the Kejriwal government pass these laws? If the power (to pass the laws) lies with state governments, then Punjab and other states don't have anything to fear," the statement said.

"If Kejriwal had passed these black laws would the farmers of Delhi not oppose him? Today not a single Delhi farmer is opposing him. Amarinder Singh and the Akali Dal are misleading people" the statement added.

UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

Amarinder Singh also added that the Aam Aadmi Party had "no shame".