    Low-intensity explosion in Thane, no casualties

    Thane, Feb 20: A low-intensity explosion occurred after an unidentified person allegedly threw a plastic ball filled with explosives in Kashimira road area on Wednesday. Police found traces of plastic bottle, metal balls, and locally made jute fuse.

    Low-intensity explosion in Thane, no casualties
    Representational Image

    "Our Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad present on the spot. Anti-Terror Squad also there. Samples will be sent to forensic," SP Thane (rural) quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

    As per preliminary investigation, it was a very small device incapable to injure someone. Investigation going on.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
