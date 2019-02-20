Low-intensity explosion in Thane, no casualties

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thane, Feb 20: A low-intensity explosion occurred after an unidentified person allegedly threw a plastic ball filled with explosives in Kashimira road area on Wednesday. Police found traces of plastic bottle, metal balls, and locally made jute fuse.

"Our Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad present on the spot. Anti-Terror Squad also there. Samples will be sent to forensic," SP Thane (rural) quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Also Read | J&K: Now Hizbul speaks of shift in terror strategy

As per preliminary investigation, it was a very small device incapable to injure someone. Investigation going on.