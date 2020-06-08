Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi; Epicentre near Haryana's Gurgaon

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 08: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the agency said.

Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity in two months.

There have been apprehensions if it is a prelude to a big temblor, but experts say there is nothing unusual in this seismic activity.

Though it is not possible to predict quakes, a proper disaster management plan should be in place to deal with any emergency, they stressed.

Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone in India, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. But there haven't been too many earthquakes which have its epicentre in the national capital.

Soon after the earthquake news reported memes flooded the internet.

