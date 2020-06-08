  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hits Delhi; Epicentre near Haryana's Gurgaon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the agency said.

    Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity in two months.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    There have been apprehensions if it is a prelude to a big temblor, but experts say there is nothing unusual in this seismic activity.

    Though it is not possible to predict quakes, a proper disaster management plan should be in place to deal with any emergency, they stressed.

    Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone in India, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. But there haven't been too many earthquakes which have its epicentre in the national capital.

    Soon after the earthquake news reported memes flooded the internet.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue