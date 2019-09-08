  • search
    Low-intensity earthquake hit Assam, Himachal's Chamba district

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Guwahati, Sep 08: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam, on Sunday morning. The tremors were felt at around 7:05 AM, news agency ANI reported.

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Karbi Anglong in Assam

    Another earthquake was recorded in Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the moderate earthquake jolted Chamba around 12:05 AM on Sunday.

    No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

    The epicentre of the earthquake was north-east of Chamba at a depth of 10 kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

    A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5:30 am on Sunday, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas of the district.

    Most parts of the state, including Chamba district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
