Low-intensity earthquake hit Assam, Himachal's Chamba district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Guwahati, Sep 08: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam, on Sunday morning. The tremors were felt at around 7:05 AM, news agency ANI reported.

Another earthquake was recorded in Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the moderate earthquake jolted Chamba around 12:05 AM on Sunday.

No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was north-east of Chamba at a depth of 10 kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5:30 am on Sunday, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas of the district.

Most parts of the state, including Chamba district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.