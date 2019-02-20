  • search
For Kanpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Low intensity blast in a train near Kanpur

    By
    |

    Kanpur, Feb 20: A low-intensity blast took place in the toilet of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday. There are no reports of injuries or casualties so far.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The blast took place near Barrajpur station at around 7.10 pm today, reported ANI.

    The blast is said to have taken place in the toilet of the general coach of the train. The blast has left the train's toilet damaged. Meanwhile, the entire train is being searched and passengers have been asked to come out of the train.

    "A handwritten letter was found in a plastic bag there, listing out plan of today's incident. Prima facie it seems to be an act of mischief.  No injuries or casualties. ATS team and sniffer dogs have been sent. The area has been cordoned off. The train has still not left. Situation normal," Kanpur SSP Anant Deo told ANI.

    [Low-intensity explosion in Thane, no casualties]

    Earlier today, a low-intensity explosion occurred after an unidentified person allegedly threw a plastic ball filled with explosives in Kashimira road area in Thane, Maharashtra. As per preliminary investigation, it was a very small device incapable to injure someone. 

    More kanpur NewsView All

    Read more about:

    blast train kanpur

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue