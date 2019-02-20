Low intensity blast in a train near Kanpur

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kanpur, Feb 20: A low-intensity blast took place in the toilet of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday. There are no reports of injuries or casualties so far.

The blast took place near Barrajpur station at around 7.10 pm today, reported ANI.

The blast is said to have taken place in the toilet of the general coach of the train. The blast has left the train's toilet damaged. Meanwhile, the entire train is being searched and passengers have been asked to come out of the train.

"A handwritten letter was found in a plastic bag there, listing out plan of today's incident. Prima facie it seems to be an act of mischief. No injuries or casualties. ATS team and sniffer dogs have been sent. The area has been cordoned off. The train has still not left. Situation normal," Kanpur SSP Anant Deo told ANI.

#WATCH A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station (near Kanpur) at around 7.10 pm, today. Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosive. There are no injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/y32bKkkXZJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

[Low-intensity explosion in Thane, no casualties]

Earlier today, a low-intensity explosion occurred after an unidentified person allegedly threw a plastic ball filled with explosives in Kashimira road area in Thane, Maharashtra. As per preliminary investigation, it was a very small device incapable to injure someone.