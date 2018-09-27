'Loveyatri' in SC: Apex court stays FIR against Salman Khan

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an FIR against the makers of Bollywood film 'Love Yatri'.

The apex court directed that no coercive action is to be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming bollywood movie 'Loveyatri'.

The FIR was lodged against Salman Khan who is producing the movie and others associated with the project, a week ago in Bihar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission that the movie, slated for all India release on October 5, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.

The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.

Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.

The film which was earlier named as 'Loveratri' was changed to 'Loveyatri' by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'.

The movie stars Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)