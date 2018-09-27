  • search

'Loveyatri' in SC: Apex court stays FIR against Salman Khan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an FIR against the makers of Bollywood film 'Love Yatri'.

    The apex court directed that no coercive action is to be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming bollywood movie 'Loveyatri'.

    Loveyatri posture

    The FIR was lodged against Salman Khan who is producing the movie and others associated with the project, a week ago in Bihar.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission that the movie, slated for all India release on October 5, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.

    Also Read Salman Khan's film Loveratri hurts Hindu sentiments, will not allow its screening: VHP

    The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.

    Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.

    The film which was earlier named as 'Loveratri' was changed to 'Loveyatri' by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'.

    The movie stars Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    supreme court salman khan

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue