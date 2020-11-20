Love jihad is word manufactured by BJP to divide nation: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan BJP urges Guv to formulate new policy to provide Rs 10 lakh, govt jobs for rape survivors

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP-ruled states planning to introduce laws to combat marriages, saying that "Love Jihad" is a word manufactured by the saffron party to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "Love Jihad is a word manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in love." Gehlot tweeted.

"They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty," he added.

BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP) are mulling to bring a law against 'love jihad'.

On November 17, the Madhya Pradesh government announced it would introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill that prescribed five years' imprisonment to those engaging in love jihad.

Earlier this week, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced the state government would enact a strict law to deter love jihad.