Love Jihad is real, Christian women being lured into trap says Kerala Church

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Love Jihad is a reality the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has said. The largest Christian segment in Kerala said that Christian women are lured to join the Islamic State terror group after conversion.

    Love Jihad has grown in Kerala in such a manner that it is endangering secularism and social tranquility. "It is a reality that there is love jihad targeting Christian women in Kerala. Out of 21 persons who joined the ISIS, half of them had been converted from Christianity. It should be an eye-opener for us," a press note from the Synod, the supreme body of the Church said.

      In the year 2012, Dr Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians had also spoken about women being trapped through Love Jihad. Wikileaks in its report had said that the Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had reported that there had been 2,868 female victims of love jihad in Kerala between 2006 and 2009. The panel had made several recommendations to parents through its newsletter, including a recommendation to monitor children's cell-phones and computers, so that they can be better prepared to fight the phenomenon and resist charming young Muslim men involved in the scheme.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 7:47 [IST]
