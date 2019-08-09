Love is not crime: Rajasthan cops tweets after law to tackle honour killing passed

Jaipur, Aug 09: "Love is not a crime", this is what the Rajasthan Police is telling people of the state after the Assembly passed a bill to deal with honour killings.

Tweeting a still from Bollywood cult 'Mughal-e-Azam', the state police department said, "Jab pyar kiya to darna kya, kyoki ab Rajasthan sarkar ka kanoon hai honour killing ke khilaf" (why fear if in love, because now Rajasthan government has a law against honour killing).

Within hours, the tweet went viral with netizens hailing the government move to tackle killings of men and women if they marry outside caste in the name of family honour. B L Soni, the additional director general of CID (Crime Branch), said the social media campaign was for creating awareness about the government's legislation against honour killings.

"Our social media team is very creative and posts such interesting tweets to catch people's attention. The tweet has received a good response," he told PTI.

The bill was passed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday to curb incidents of 'honour killing' in the state with the provision of punishment of life imprisonment.