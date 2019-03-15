  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Loud sounds over Amritsar due to IAF readiness exercise: Report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 15: The Indian Air Force carried out a major readiness exercise last night over Punjab and Jammu in which a large number of fighter aircraft participated.

    Representational Image

    On Friday morning, ANI reported that the Indian Air Force had carried out a major readiness exercise on Thursday, 14 March night over Punjab and Jammu in which a large number of fighter aircraft had participated, clarifying that this was the reason for the two loud sounds that had been heard over Amritsar on Thursday night.

    Also Read Vayu Shakti: IAF carries out mega exercise close to border

    In the wee hours of Friday, Twitter was full of abuzz after users in Amritsar said they heard "two loud sounds". #Amritsar was trending on the micro-blogging website. Many users shared their theories about what the sounds could be.

    "I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay, as per our information nothing has happened," ANI quoted Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar as saying.

    More iaf NewsView All

    Read more about:

    iaf amritsar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue