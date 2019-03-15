Loud sounds over Amritsar due to IAF readiness exercise: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 15: The Indian Air Force carried out a major readiness exercise last night over Punjab and Jammu in which a large number of fighter aircraft participated.

On Friday morning, ANI reported that the Indian Air Force had carried out a major readiness exercise on Thursday, 14 March night over Punjab and Jammu in which a large number of fighter aircraft had participated, clarifying that this was the reason for the two loud sounds that had been heard over Amritsar on Thursday night.

In the wee hours of Friday, Twitter was full of abuzz after users in Amritsar said they heard "two loud sounds". #Amritsar was trending on the micro-blogging website. Many users shared their theories about what the sounds could be.

"I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay, as per our information nothing has happened," ANI quoted Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar as saying.