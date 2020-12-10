YouTube
    Lotus will bloom in Bengal says Nadda after convoy was attacked

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The BJP will win the next elections in West Bengal said party chief, J P Nadda. He also lashed out at the West Bengal government for alleged security lapses during his ongoing visit.

      BJP President JP Nadda's convoy attacked in West Bengal | Oneindia News

      While addressing party workers at the South 24 Paraganas, he said that he could say with confidence that the Lotus would bloom in Bengal.

      Lotus will blame in Bengal says Nadda after convoy was attacked
      BJP National President JP Nadda

      There is not a car in our convoy that was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bullet proof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end, he also said. What has happened today is a shame on democracy, Nadda also said.

      Miscreants hurl stones at BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

      Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Nadda''s convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal''s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

      BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya''s car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

      Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.

      "On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji''s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

      The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

      Read more about:

      jp nadda west bengal west bengal government bjp politics

      Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 16:17 [IST]
