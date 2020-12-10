Lotus will bloom in Bengal says Nadda after convoy was attacked

JP Nadda to not celebrate his birthday due to COVID-19

New Delhi, Dec 10: The BJP will win the next elections in West Bengal said party chief, J P Nadda. He also lashed out at the West Bengal government for alleged security lapses during his ongoing visit.

While addressing party workers at the South 24 Paraganas, he said that he could say with confidence that the Lotus would bloom in Bengal.

There is not a car in our convoy that was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bullet proof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end, he also said. What has happened today is a shame on democracy, Nadda also said.

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Nadda''s convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal''s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya''s car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji''s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.