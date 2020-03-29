Lot of coronavirus patients recovered in Pune: Dr Borse tells PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Mar 29: Modi on Sunday praised doctor curing patients, and remembered Acharya Charak in his mothly on his radio show "Mann Ki Baat". He apologised for the inconvenience occurred to citizens but urged them to follow the lockdown and not take the situation lightly.

Modi said,''To know the capability with which we are dealing with this pandemic at medical level, I spoke to doctors who leading front line in this battle. Their daily activity is synchronous with that of their patients. We joined by Doctor from Delhi.''

Interacting with Dr. Nitish Gupta from Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi on COVID19 in Mann Ki Baat, Dr. Gupta said that everyone is upbeat to fight coronavirus. He said,''We keep our team motivated, we tell our colleagues and patients that if we take proper precautions, we will win the battle.''

Dr. Nitish Gupta speaks about how it is at ground zero. He said that the doctors are like the Army at the border. ''This is a war like situation. He says that along with treatment, we have to counsel them also. We tell them not to worry and it will be cured. We meet with the patients regularly and lift their confidence,'' Dr. Nitish Gupta said.

Another doctor from Pune also interacted with Prime Minister. Dr Borse told PM that Naidu Hospital, Pune has have been screening since January and many have been recovered in Pune so far.

''Out of the 16 cases we have discharged all. There are 9 cases and all of them are recovering well. The young population is also being affected. However in the case of the young it is mild. We are watching them on a daily basis. Most of the cases are of international travellers. We are testing and depending on the situation either treat them or advise home quarantine. During this period they are not supposed to go out of home for minimum period of 14 days,'' Dr. Borse said.

Remembering Acharya Charak, Modi said he had said that one who serves patients without desiring any material gain, is the best doctor. ''I salute every nurse today, you all are working with incomparable dedication. World is celebrating 2020 as the international year of the nurse & midwife,'' PM said.

He also said,''In order to ensure that India does not have to face such a situation, we have to keep trying ceaselessly.''