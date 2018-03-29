Lost your wallet, got it back? This Delhi man’s ordeal ended on a happy note, thanks to an ‘angel’

New Delhi, March 29: The fear of losing your wallet, mobile and other valuables must have given you nightmares on many occasions. Imagine, the plight of a person who has lost his/her wallet. The worst part is that when you lose all your hope of ever getting back your valuables.

This Delhi man also went through the same harrowing experience after he lost his wallet having money and other important cards during his ride on a Delhi metro recently. However, to his utter surprise, Gurpreet Singh, the 24-year-old man, got back his wallet with all other things intact in a mail 11 days after he lost his "prized possession".

Thanks to Siddharth Mehta, who found the wallet and decided to post it back to Gurpreet with a letter asking him to be "careful next time". A happy Gurpreet decided to thank the "Good Samaritan" by writing in detail about the incident on Facebook. The Facebook post has gone viral, reaffirming our belief in humanity.

"Guys i wanna share something. I lost my Wallet in delhi metro on 15 March. Nd today i recieved a Parcel nd it was my Wallet with all of my documents nd some Money 😋😋. I m very very thankfull to that person who send my wallet back ......His Name is Siddharth Mehta, live in Noida. Thank U soo Much Bro. 😊😊," wrote Gurpreet.

See, the world is not so bad after all; just keep doing small mercies on others, even to strangers (like Siddharth did), and spread happiness. You can read Gurpreet's entire Facebook post below:

OneIndia News

