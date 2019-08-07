  • search
    Lost documents of ownership on Ramjanmabhoomi in dacoity: Nimrohi Akhara to SC

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on the second day of the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed.

    Senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties in the case, commenced arguments on the second day before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

    File photo of Supreme Court

    He told the court that the Akhara had no proof of ownership of the Ramjanmabhoomi. A dacoity took place in 1982 and we lost the records, he told the court.

    Nirmohi Akhara had on Tuesday strongly pitched in the Supreme Court for control and management of the entire disputed 2.77-acre land, saying Muslims had not been allowed to enter the place since 1934.

    The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.

