Lost brave soldiers in the course of maintaining peace: PM Modi at UNGA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: India is that country which in the course of maintaining peace has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Today every Indian, while seeing India's contribution in the UN aspires for India's expanded role in the United Nations, the PM also said.

India is proud of the fact that it is one of the founding members of the UN. On this historic occasion, I have come to to this platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India, PM Modi also said.

Over the past 8 to 9 months, the entire world has been battling the pandemic. Where is the UN in this joint fight against the pandemic and where is the effective response, the PM asked. Reform in the response in the process and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled, PM Modi also said.

As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis, PM Modi also said.

Starting January, India will fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the security council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity, the PM said.

We are going ahead with our vision of a self reliant India, PM Modi said. This will be a force multiplier, he also said.

The PM also said that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against enmities of humanity, human race and human values. These include, terrorism, smuggling of weapons, drugs and money laundering, the PM further added.