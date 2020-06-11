Loss of taste, smell may be added as eligibility criteria for COVID-19 testing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: The government is considering to expand the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 testing. The government may include loss of smell and taste as additional criteria for COVID-19 testing.

A report in the Hindustan Times, citing officials said that the issue was brought up in the Indian Council of Medical Research constituted national task force on COVID-related matters because several cases have been reported where the patients showed a loss of smell or taste.

Coronavirus: More than one lakh samples tested every day, says ICMR

This was in discussion as there were some who were of the opinion that this could be looked at too, the report further said. However a decision has not been taken as yet.

The first set of criteria for testing was fixed in January and it included fever, cough and breathlessness as symptoms for COVID-19. Later, gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhoea or vomiting were also included in May.