Loss for BJP means it is out of power in Delhi for 27 years

New Delhi, Feb 11: The loss for the BJP would mean that it will be out of power in Delhi for 27 years. The next elections in Delhi will be held in 2025.

The last time the BJP was in power in Delhi was in the year 1993. In the five years that the BJP ruled,, there were three chief ministers, Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj.

The next three terms between 1998 and 2008 saw the Congress ruling the state. Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The 2013 elections and the one held in 2015 owing to Arvind Kejriwal's resignation had the AAP ruling Delhi.

In the 1993 elections, the BJP won 49 of the 70 seats, while the Congress bagged 14. In the 1998 polls, the BJP won 15 and the Congress 52. In 2003, the Congress won 47 and the BJP 20.

In 2008, the Congress ended up with 43 while the BJP bagged 23. In 2013, the BJP had 32 MLAs, the AAP, 28 and the Congress 8. In 2015, the BJP had 3 and the AAP, 67.