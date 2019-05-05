'Losing sense of economy and politics’: Jaitley jabs Manmohan Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Union minister Arun Jaitley defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "ending his life as bhrashtachari(corrupt) number one".

In a series of tweets, Jaitley said that Rahul Gandhi thinks that "dynast" does not have to answer any question even though he can attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- a man of utmost integrity.

Further, hitting out at the Congress president for repeatedly attacking Modi over corruption, Jaitley said, "The Dynast can attack the integrity of India's Prime Minister - a man of utmost honesty. Does he believe that the dynasty does not have to answer any questions?"

In a counter-attack to Manmohan Singh, Jaitley said "When an Economist turns into a politician, he looses sense of both economy and politics."

The comments came after Manmohan Singh, in an interview to PTI, found fault with PM Modi's five-year rule, describing it as "most traumatic and devastating". Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms in 1990s, felt the country is headed for a slowdown and accused the Modi regime of leaving the country's economy in "dire straits".

In one of his most fierce attacks on the Modi dispensation, Singh alleged that the past five years only witnessed "stench" of corruption peaking to "unimaginable proportions", adding demonetisation was perhaps the "biggest scam" of independent India.

Singh dismissed the notion that there was a wave in favour of Modi and asserted that the people have made up their minds to vote out the government that "does not believe in inclusive growth and is only worried about its political existence at the altar of disharmony".