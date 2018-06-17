English

Lorry mishap in AP kills 7 farm workers

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    At least seven farm workers, including three women from Tamil Nadu, were killed and 12 others injured when a lorry carrying them rolled down into a gorge at Peddavanka forest near Kuppam, 110 km from here.

    Lorry mishap in AP kills 7 farm workers
    Representational Image

    The mishap occurred late tonight as the driver lost control of the lorry while negotiating a curve, polie said.

    The rescue operation was underway but hampered by pitch dark conditions in the forest area, police said adding 12 injured people had been rushed to a hospital in Tamil Nadu.

    More than 20 farm workers were being taken in the lorry to neighbouring Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu from Kuppam when the accident occurred.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of the workers.

    Read more about:

    workers dead injured accident andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue