    Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, Muslim side accepts before Supreme Court

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and the Ram Chabutra was his exact birth spot, the Muslim side arguing in the Ayodhya case has accepted.

    Senior advocate, Zafarayab Jilani clarified to the bench that the Ram Chabutra, in the outer courtyard was worshipped by the Hindus as Lord Ram's birthplace.

    He said that the inside of the Babri Masjid was never the birth place of Lord Ram. The Hindus never worshipped the space inside the Babri Masjid as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

    They worshipped the Ram Chabutra as the birthplace and this place is hardly 50 to 80 feet from the Mosque, he also contended.

    When the Bench asked him if there was no dispute that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, Jilani said that there is no dispute to that. Our dispute concerns their position that the birthplace is inside the Mosque. He also said that there is a district judge finding regarding the Ram Chabutra and hence he is accepting that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
