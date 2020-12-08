Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya to get bullet-train connectivity

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 08: The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya will get bullet train connectivity as part of the Delhi-Varanasi corridor project.

    The project report is being prepared and as part of this, the bullet train will connect the holy city of Mathura, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur and the Jewar airport as well.

    The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd is preparing a detailed project report for this stretch. The 800 kilometre corridor will also connect Etawah, Lucknow, Raebareli and Bhadohi. The corporation is also implementing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

    The entity will deploy the Light Detection and Ranging Survey Technique (LiDAR) technique, using laser enabled equipment mounted on a helicopter for ground survey. This technology which was adopted for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project has also helped prepare better reports for highway projects. It has helped zero down on the acquisition of the exact land for construction purposes also.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
