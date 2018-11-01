Lord Ram or Allah won't vote, its the people who will: Farooq Abdullah's jibe at BJP

Srinagar, Nov 1: With the RSS pushing for the construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conferance (NC) patriach Farooq Abdullah said God will not help the BJP win elections.

Mounting pressure on the Narendra Modi Government on the issue of Ram Mandir, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Wednesday said the Centre should enact a law to acquire the land and hand it over for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"They (BJP) think that Lord Ram will win them the 2019 elections. The God will not help them win the elections, it is the people who will vote, neither Lord Ram nor Allah will vote," Abdullah told the media today (November 1).

According to reports, Sangh Parivar outfits are mounting pressure on the government to bring an ordinance for early construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The RSS earlier said that the Supreme Court should make an early decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute in Ayodhya and the Union government should bring a legislation to remove hurdles, if any, in the way of the construction of a Ram temple at the site.