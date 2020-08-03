YouTube
    Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya temple should have moustache: Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Aug 03: Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed temple at Ayodhya should have a moustache.

    Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya temple should have moustache: Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide

    The 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be attend the ceremony.

    BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhumi pujan' by lighting diyas

    Talking to speaking to reporters in adjoining Sangli, he said, "I have asked Govind Giriji Maharaj (a trustee of the temple trust)that the statues of Ram, Laxman you are going to install should have amoustache. "If you are not rectifying the mistakes (of not having a moustache to idols of Lord Ram ) then for a devotee of Lord Ram like me, even if the temple is built, it would be of no use."

      J&K: Army says missing soldier likely abducted by terrorists| Oneindia News

      Bhide said before starting the "bhoomi pujan" (ground- breaking) ceremony at the temple site, an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be worshipped. Bhide, who heads Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan, appealed to people to celebrate the August 5 event of 'bhoomi pujan' for the temple on the lines of Diwali and Dussehra.

      Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple Bhumi Pujan: Time, Date, Muhurat

      Speaking aboutNCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent statement that some people think building a temple will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhide said the veteran politician is a respected figure and should not have made that statement. "In fact, he (Pawar) should go for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony even if he has not been invited. He will represent entire Maharashtra over there," Bhide said.

