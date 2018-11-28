Alwar, Nov 28: Seeking to establish a direct connect with voters in Rajasthan while lending a Hidutva push, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called Hindu God Lord Hanuman a Dalit.

While addressing a rally in favour of a BJP candidate in Alwar's Malpura assembly seat, Yogi said "Hanuman was a tribal, a forest dweller and was deprived. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west. This was his resolve as it was Lord Ram's wish. Just like him, we should also not rest till we fulfil that wish."

Hanuman himself is a resident of the forest, who is also a Dalit and is excluded from the society, as per the Indian folklore, he said adding that the whole Indian community from "north to south and east to west", is united, "thanks to Lord Hanuman".

"Therefore, we must have the resolution of Lord Hanuman. We must not rest until the work of Lord Ram is done," he said.

Yogi Adityanath known for his polarising speeches had earlier said that it was a fight between BJP's "Bajrangbali" (Lord Hanuman) and Congress' "Ali" in Madhya Pradesh in a bit to polarise voters from extreme sides.

While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.