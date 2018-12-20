  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    “Lord Hanuman was a Muslim”

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The debate and arguments over Lord Hanuman's caste took an interesting turn today with BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab saying that Lord Rama's apostle was a Muslim. But, the logic he gave was a weird one.

    “Lord Hanuman was a Muslim”
    Lord Hanuman

    Nawab said that Muslim names like Rehman and Farman rhyme with Hanuman, so he is a Muslim.

    Also Read | Now, Union Minister says Lord Hanuman was not Dalit, but Arya

    "Hamara manana hai Hanuman ji Muslaman theyy, isliye Musalmanon ke andar jo naam rakha jata hai Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zishan, Qurban jitne bhi naam rakhe jaate hain wo karib karib unhi par rakhe jaate hain (We believe that Hanuman Ji was Muslim thats why Muslim names like Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zishan, Qurban all resemble Hanuman," news agency ANI quoted Nawab as saying.

    This is the third caste/religious identity given to Lord Hanuman ever since Adityanath said that Hanuman was Dalit.

    Adityanath had, during a poll rally in Malakheda of Alwar district last month, said, "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west."

    Also Read | Yogi Adityanath gets legal notice 'for calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit'

    BJP MP Savitribai Phule on December 4 said Lord Hanuman was a Dalit and slave to manuvadi people.

    Union Minister Satyapal Singh has said caste system did not exist during the time of Ramayana. He further said Lord Hanuman belonged to the Arya caste.

    Read more about:

    muslim lord hanuman

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue