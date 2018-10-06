Lord Ayyappa devotees to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi against court decision

New Delhi, Oct 6: Protest against women being allowed in Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabrimala in Kerala has reached from Kerala where Lord Ayappa's temple exists to other parts of the country as well. People in other parts too have started coming on street that their religious sentiment must be respected.

In one such move Lord Ayyappa devotees of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) will be organising 'The Ayyappa Nam Japa Yatra' on October 7, 2018 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Though there is a big following of Lord Ayyappa all across the country but there is a huge section of people from Kerala living in Delhi and NCR who are feeling with the court's decision. They have been supporting the demand of Ordinance that started fro the Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party so that status quo could be prevailed at the temple.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh though respected the SC decision but said that sentiment of people must also be given some space in its statement.

It is not only that people from South India will participate in this symbolic protest against entry of women in Lord Ayyappa Temple but a big section of people from northern India and several other organisations will also participate in this programme.

The court has allowed menstruating women to enter temple however as per tradition of the temple women aged between 10 years and 50 years were not allowed to enter Lord Ayyappa temple.