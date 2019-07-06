'Looks like it's curtains for another non-BJP state govt': Omar Abdullah on Karnataka crisis

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 06: With eleven MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) resigning from the Karnataka Assembly, it is clear that horse-trading to pull down the State government is under way.

"Looks like it's curtains for another non-BJP state government. Can't say this wasn't expected. Most observers saw this coming a mile away," said Omar Abdullah in a tweet.

Even after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka, it failed to form the government due to lack of strength. The JD(S) and Congress came together to form the government, but the road for the two parties has not been a cake walk.

The current strength of the Congress-JDS will be down to 105, including two independents R Shankar and H Nagesh. The strength of the Assembly has already been reduced to 222 after Anand Singh and Jarkiholi resignations.

If the Speaker accepts the resignation of the eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will have a tough time to save his government during the trust vote in the state assembly.

This will be a very favourable situation for the BJP since it already has 106 MLAs. It would however still need the support of one more MLA.