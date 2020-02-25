Looks like heartbeat or ECG wave: Twitterati mocks Trump's signature on Sabarmati Ashram diary

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump and his spouse Melania Trump visited India on Monday. The Trump couple visited Ahmedabad, and headed straight to Sabarmati Ashram, where Mohandas Gandhi had lived.

"To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi - thank you for this wonderful visit," the US president wrote the visitor's book of Sabarmati Ashram.

However, his freaky signature on the diary soon started circulating on social media, turned into hilarious memes. Check out some of the tweets:

Trump's signature looks like his heartbeat everytime Modi hugs him. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/EEr20qMyxM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 24, 2020

Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/cN5rV3thYv — Mitesh (@Me2mitesh) February 24, 2020

I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/s40bMyUgip — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2020

Trump ke signature hain ya heartbeat ki reading 🤔😁😁 #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/bLIxvfJs4M — Jaideep Singh (@Jaideep121299) February 24, 2020

Very gracious of Donald Trump to draw the design of Bandra-Worli sea link instead of his signature. #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/LspkrwrqLN — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) February 24, 2020