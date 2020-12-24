YouTube
    Looking forward to welcome UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: India on Thursday said it was looking forward to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit here next month, amid reports that the trip may not be possible because of the rapidly-spreading mutated version of the coronavirus in the UK.

    Boris Johnson

    "We had invited the prime minister of the UK as the Chief Guest in the Republic Day parade in 2021. When UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was here, he had publicly confirmed his acceptance. So we look forward to welcoming the prime minister here," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

    UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

    He was asked at a media briefing about reports that it may not be possible for Johnson to visit India next month.

    UK Foreign Secretary Raab visited India last week ostensibly to prepare ground for Johnson's trip. "The UK Prime Minister has accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations (as chief guest) in January which is a great honour," Raab had said at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

